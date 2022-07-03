Have you seen this missing man? Deputies search for 77-year-old Clemmons man

According to investigators, Roger Alfred Jolly was last seen on Oakwood Lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man.

According to investigators, 77-year-old Roger Alfred Jolly was last seen on Oakwood Lane wearing a long sleeve green pullover.

Deputies describe Jolly as 5 feet and 8 inches tall, with green eyes and short hair.

Investigators said he may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He may be driving a Gray 2002 Toyota Avalon with a NC license plate reading “PBD5120”.

