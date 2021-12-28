Silver alert cancelled after 46-year-old Winston-Salem man found safe

The silver alert for Tracy Oneall Lyons has been cancelled.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The silver alert for Tracy Oneall Lyons has been cancelled after he was found safe Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Winston-Salem police have issued a silver alert for a missing man.

According to investigators, Tracy Oneall Lyons was last seen on Brookstown Avenue.

Police describe Lyons as 5 foot 11 inches tall, with black and grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a white stripe on it. Investigators said Lyons is believed to be suffering from a cognitive disorder.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

