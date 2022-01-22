Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 27-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, Richard Luke Moxley was last seen on Northampton Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man.

According to investigators, Richard Luke Moxley was last seen on Northampton Drive around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police describe Moxley as 5 foot 10 inches tall, with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and wearing gloves. Investigators said Moxley has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

