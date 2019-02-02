SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A missing infant and her mother turned out to be a hoax, according to Lt. Jessica Sadovnikov with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.

The infant and mother were reported missing on Thursday. Sadovnikov said a woman known as April Morrison was believed to have been brought to North Carolina against her will and then taken out of the state against her will.

Scotland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Unit Have you seen me? Please share On Thursday, January 31, 2019, the Scotland County Sheriff's Office received a report for a missing child/ missing person. At this time, the investigation remains in...

It turned out that there is no April Morrison. The photo of the baby had been taken from Facebook.

The Scotland County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested Danilla Mitzia “Missy” Bethea, on 10 counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretenses and 1 count of Felony False Reports to a Law Enforcement Agency Pertaining to a Missing Child.

Danilla Mitzia “Missy” Bethea

Scotland Sheriff's Office

Bethea has received a $100,000 secured bond. Bethea is being held at the Scotland County Detention Facility.