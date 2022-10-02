Missing mother Deidre Reid's SUV found near suspect's home in Georgia, investigators say

Investigators said Deidre Reid was last seen on Sept. 3 taking the father of one of her sons, Emanuel Bedford, to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte.

PAGELAND, S.C. — The man charged in connection with the disappearance of a Pageland, South Carolina, mother will remain in jail because authorities are concerned he could be a flight risk.

Emanuel Bedford was denied bond Thursday in relation to the disappearance of Deidre Reid, who was last seen alive on Sept. 3. Reid's family said she was taking Bedford, who is the father of one of her children, to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte when she vanished. Reid's sister said she planned to meet with her in Charlotte but they never heard from her. After waiting the necessary 24 hours, Reid's family contact the authorities to report her missing.

Bedford was arrested in Georgia on charges related to the case about a month later. He was extradited back to South Carolina in December. During Thursday's hearing, state prosecutors said they expected to enhance charges against Bedford next month when a grand jury hears the case.

Prosecutors made their case to keep Bedford in jail by saying he lied to officers about his whereabouts after leaving the bus station with Reid. Her family was in the courtroom sharing their extreme pain as they await answers in their loved one's disappearance.

Investigators said police believe that they found Reid's SUV submerged 11 miles from his Burke County home and said they are now processing it for DNA.

"We were on it, didn't take us long," Jammie Avery, Reid's sister, said. "We knew right away ... It's one of those things where you have a gut feeling."

Pageland Police Capt. Shane Whitley said investigators believe Reid and Bedford made it to the bus station but that's where they lost their trail.

Reid's family said they feel that police didn't initially take Reid's case seriously and have therefore conducted their own investigation that included trips to Augusta, Georgia, and Atlanta.

"I never thought in a million years that when someone goes missing that we would have to fight so hard just to get what we've got so far," Avery said.

