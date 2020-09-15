Missing Raleigh man’s SUV located in Danville, VA

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in the mysterious disappearance of a 39-year-old Raleigh man who went missing Saturday.

A 911 caller told police that William "Andy" Anderson Banks was supposed to meet someone to sell his Range Rover Saturday in the parking lot of the former K&W Cafeteria at Cameron Village. The News & Observer reports that Raleigh police found Banks’ silver Range Rover in Danville, Virginia, just over the North Carolina border.