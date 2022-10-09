Have you seen this missing teen? Police search for 15-year-old Winston-Salem boy

Investigators said Jaylin Lamont Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy.

According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis.

Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light blue hoodie with Chinese writing on the back of it and flowers on the front of it, grey jeans and white tennis shoes.

Lewis is described by police as 6 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Lewis’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

