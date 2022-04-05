Deputies search for missing 14-year-old Greensboro boy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenaged boy.
According to investigators, deputies are searching for 14-year-old Gauge Keith Marshall.
Investigators said Marshall was last seen on Sutter Road.
He is described by police as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Investigators said Marshall is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive disorder.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and camouflage croc shoes.
Detectives said Marshall might possibly be traveling west from Sutter Road.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-100 or Deputy J. Peoples at (336) 641-3356.
