Deputies search for missing 14-year-old Greensboro boy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenaged boy.

According to investigators, deputies are searching for 14-year-old Gauge Keith Marshall.

Investigators said Marshall was last seen on Sutter Road.

He is described by police as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators said Marshall is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive disorder.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and camouflage croc shoes.

Detectives said Marshall might possibly be traveling west from Sutter Road.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-100 or Deputy J. Peoples at (336) 641-3356.

