RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking a missing Wilkes Correctional Center minimum custody inmate by the name of Roger W. Hawkins, 48.

Hawkins was reported missing from his work-release assignment Friday afternoon.

According to the release, Hawkins was last seen in the Foster Street area of Wilkesboro at 4 p.m.

Hawkins who is from Sanford stands 5'2 and weights about 160 pounds. He was convicted for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Lee County and was admitted into prison on Jan. 23, 2015. He was scheduled for release on Sept. 16, 2021.

If you see Hawkins, call local law enforcement or Wilkes Correctional Center at 336-667-4533.

