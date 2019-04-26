WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Mickaala Faye Pratt has been located and found in good health according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Previous: Winston-Salem Police are searching for a woman who was last seen at a bus stop while on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

Police are looking for Mickaala Faye Pratt, 33 who is in a wheelchair and missing her right leg. She was last seen on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at the bus stop located on Old Vineyard Road.

Police said she was on the way to her doctor’s appointment for later that morning but never arrived.

She was seen wearing blue tights with yellow and pink flowers. She has black and brown hair and normally wears it in a ponytail. She’s is 5 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. En Espanol: 336-728-3904.