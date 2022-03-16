Man arrested in Mississippi for 1992 murder of NC woman, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Mississippi in connection with murdering a North Carolina Woman back in 1992 on Tuesday, March 15, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The NCSBI and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to match the DNA of Warren Luther Alexander, 71, as the possible murderer of Nona Cobb. In April of 2021, investigators were able to re-examine physical evidence, including DNA to help identify Alexander. With the help of several out-of-state law enforcement and the Diamondhead Police Department, officers arrested Alexander in Diamondhead, Mississippi.