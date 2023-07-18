MLK Tobacco & Vape robbed at gunpoint, clerk pepper sprayed in Winston-Salem

The clerk told police that a man pointed a gun at him and was pepper sprayed, but declined medical attention.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at MLK Tobacco & Vape just before 7:50 p.m. Monday night.

Officers spoke with the clerk, who said that two people came inside. A man pointed a gun toward him and a woman pepper-sprayed him.

Both suspects stole a large amount of tobacco products from behind the counter.

Officers are asking for the public's assistance in this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.