Federal lawsuit alleges supervisor sexually harassed NC woman

The lawsuit alleges a supervisor at Modern Polymers in Cherryville pursued the victim and harassed her multiple times.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — The federal government is suing Modern Polymers, a Cherryville manufacturer after they say the company subjected a female employee to a "sexually hostile work environment."

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed the lawsuit last month on behalf of Christin Smith, a former Modern Polymers employee. The lawsuit alleges Smith was harassed by a supervisor at the plant.

According to the EEOC's legal complaint, when Smith first started at the company, she was warned about the supervisor because he "was extremely flirtatious and had aggressively pursued female employees."

The EEOC alleged the supervisor turned his attention to Smith and despite repeatedly telling him she wasn't interested, the federal government said the supervisor pursued her and committed actions like slapping her butt, touching her inner thighs and showing her sex toys.

The lawsuit said despite making multiple complaints to human resources and management, Smith's situation didn't change. Smith said she had to leave her job, and she now suffers from severe depression and anxiety.

The EEOC is seeking a $100,000 judgment for Smith.

Both the EEOC and a plaintiff attorney in the case declined WCNC Charlotte's interview requests.

Neither the company's attorney nor the company's president returned WCNC Charlotte's requests for an interview. But in court documents, the company denied the allegations and claimed the supervisor didn't subject Smith to sexual harassment.

Modern Polymers is the same company where Richard Hilliard Jr. previously worked before he was arrested and ultimately convicted of secretly recording naked underage girls on his yacht and in his Cleveland County house.

At the time of his June 2018 arrest, Hilliard was listed as a vice president of the company.