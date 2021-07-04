Molly and Tom Martens appear in Davidson County court Wednesday

The daughter-father pair was convicted of killing Molly's husband, Jason Corbett, in 2017. But in a new court ruling, they were granted a new trial.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The suspects accused of killing an Irish businessman will appear in Davidson County court on Wednesday.

The pre-trial hearing for Molly Martens and her father, Tom Martens, is set for 2 p.m. This comes after the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled in March that the pair could get a new trial, saying the defense was unable to 'fully and fairly present their cases' due to omitted testimony.

Right now, Molly and Tom are being held in jail without bond, awaiting what comes next after Wednesday's hearing.

Last week, the Corbett family released a statement, saying in part, "We are devastated that the District Attorney for Davidson County has decided to offer a plea deal, and not seek a retrial.”

WFMY News 2 reached out to Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank. He said he couldn’t confirm that a plea deal was offered to Tom and Molly.

Jason Corbett moved to Davidson County after marrying Molly Martens. He was beaten to death with a brick paver and a baseball bat in 2015. Molly and her father were charged with Jason's death but said they acted in self-defense.

In 2017, a jury found Molly and Tom guilty of second-degree murder in Jason’s death. They were both sentenced 20-25 years in prison.

In February 2020, an appeals court overturned the convictions because of errors in the case.