Mom, 3 children missing for more than a week last seen in Greensboro

Police said Ayanna Falls and her daughters, Aubrey, 9, and Lylah, 7, along with her 6-month-old son, Giovanni were last seen in Greensboro on March 12. Investigators said they are from the Charlotte area. Falls was driving a dark-colored, 2006 Honda Pilot with NC Registration TFE-3405. She is 5’2’’ tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has dark hair and brown eyes.