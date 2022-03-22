x
Mom, 3 children missing for more than a week last seen in Greensboro

Police said Ayanna Falls and her daughters, Aubrey, 9, and Lylah, 7, along with her 6-month-old son, Giovanni were last seen in Greensboro on March 12.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her three children are missing, according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers.

Police said Ayanna Falls and her daughters, Aubrey, 9, and Lylah, 7, along with her 6-month-old son, Giovanni were last seen in Greensboro on March 12. Investigators said they are from the Charlotte area. Falls was driving a dark-colored, 2006 Honda Pilot with NC Registration TFE-3405. She is 5’2’’ tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls are anonymous. Crime Stoppers does not pay crash rewards for tips on missing persons unless criminal charges are filed.

