Mom accused of taking her 7-month-old baby to a break-in, North Carolina deputies say

MARION, N.C. — A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina says a woman is accused of taking her 7-month-old son to a break-in.

News outlets report Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office filed multiple charges against 28-year-old Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel of Marion, including breaking and entering and child abuse.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home in Marion on June 21 after a report of a break-in. The sheriff’s office said deputies found Reel at the scene and found she had stolen medication, a power saw, coins, knives, socks and jewelry.