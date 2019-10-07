DIXON, Ill. — An Illinois mother was arrested Tuesday after police say she had her two daughters ride inside an inflated pool on her car's roof.

Dixon police say Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, was charged with two counts of endangering the health of life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. Police said Yeager was also cited for failure to secure a passenger over the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

Police said they got a complaint about an Audi car driving on the Peoria Avenue Bridge with children sitting inside an inflated pool on the car's roof. Police found the car and said they saw two children inside the blue pool.

Yeager told police she had driven into town to inflate the pool at a friend's house and had her two daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on the drive home.

