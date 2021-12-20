NC Mom arrested in connection with gun found at Forbush Middle School

The Yadkin County Sherriff's Office arrested Amanda Nicole Ward on Monday.

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrested Amanda Nicole Ward on Monday in connection with a gun found at Forbush Middle School last Tuesday.

She is facing one misdemeanor count of failing to store a firearm to protect a minor according to police reports. Deputies let Ward go after signing a written report to appear in Yadkin County Court in January.

Yadkin County Schools officials said a student had a gun at Forbush Middle School. Students reported to a teacher that a classmate had a weapon, according to a statement from the district. The teacher then informed the school administration and the school resource officer. No students or staff were threatened or harmed.

YCS Superintendent Todd Martin said the student is under suspension from the school.

Martin spoke with News 2 about the importance of parents having an open dialogue with their kids.