INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A mom was charged in connection with the death of her newborn son after investigators said they found an infant at her home in Indian Trail who later died at the hospital.

Khrystina Rice, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Her husband called 911 after he found Rice bleeding on the bathroom floor, deputies said.

Fire and paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Carolina Manor Court around 7 a.m. Sunday. They said Rice did not answer questions as to why she was bleeding.

Investigators said they saw blood in the closet area which led to the discovery of a placenta in a trash can as well as a newborn wrapped in a blanket inside a trash bag in the closet.

The baby had a faint pulse and was rushed to Novant Matthews where he died, deputies said. Investigators believed the child was born healthy, weighing nearly 7-pounds. The preliminary cause of death was asphyxiation, but there were skull and rib injuries as well, deputies said.

Rice was also rushed to the hospital. Investigators said she concealed her pregnancy and did not seek prenatal care.

The couple has a 4-year-old son together; Rice has an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, investigators said. Detectives contacted the Union County Department of Social Services.

Rice was being held in jail under no bond.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Panovich: 'Frankenstorm' will bring chilly rain, cool temps to Carolinas this weekend

Power outage in Uptown, South End Charlotte

Early plans submitted for new Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill