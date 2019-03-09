ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Pete mom was arrested for child neglect after being accused of giving her 11-month-old baby a prescription bottle of Adderall to play with.

Shania Green, 23, gave the baby the pill bottle to play with as a rattle, according to the arrest report. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the bottle had Adderall tablets inside, which is a schedule II controlled substance, and failed to supervise the child.

The arrest report claims the baby was seen by a witness chewing with the open prescription bottle and contents on the ground around her.

Police claim, at first, the mom did not try to get her baby medical help even when the witness told her to go to the hospital. The arrest report suggests the baby started to show signs of extreme energy and suppressed appetite.

According to law enforcement, the mom didn't seek medical help until after approximately 18 hours had passed. Police say she later admitted to not trying to find medical help when the baby needed it.

She was arrested for neglect of a child without great bodily harm and released on $5,000 bond.

RELATED: Mother may be deported while son fights for his life

RELATED: Woman accused of abandoning newborn baby naked in the woods

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.