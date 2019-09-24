DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in Davidson County on charges of strangulation.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a mother tried to choke her 13-year-old son with a seat belt. Deputies said on Saturday they responded and found the woman’s child with scratch marks to his face, arms, throat, and neck.

The woman was charged with Felony Assault by Strangulation and Misdemeanor Simple Assault. She was given a $15,000 secured bond. Child Protective Services was also notified of the incident.

