BOWIE, Md. — A 32-year-old mother, who was a driver in a crash that killed five children, including two of her own, has been indicted in connection with their deaths, Prince George's County officials said Tuesday.

The crash happened on Route 301 at MD 214 and Pointer Ridge Drive around 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 2. The children died after the vehicle they were in suddenly ran off the road, officials said.

Dominique Taylor, of Bowie, has been indicted on 12 charges, including six counts of vehicular manslaughter and six counts of vehicular homicide while intoxicated. Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy announced the charges during a news conference on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as 5-year-old Paris Dixon, 8-year-old London Dixon, 6-year-old Rickelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Damari Herald.

The sixth victim, Cornell D. Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill, Md., was also riding in the vehicle when it crashed. Simon later died on Feb. 15.

The victims and survivor were related, officials said. Taylor was later identified as London and Paris' mother.

None of the children were wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle, Maryland State Police said.

"We are now turning our focus to … holding Miss Taylor accountable for her actions," Braveboy said. "The facts of this incident would lead us to believe that Miss Taylor was at fault."

Braveboy described attending the funerals of the children killed in the crash.

"Losing your children is tough," she said. "It's very very tragic. But even in that tragedy we have to hold people accountable."

Braveboy said Taylor's blood alcohol levels were at least twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

"No one intends to kill anyone but when you make decisions on the roadway that are dangerous decisions...our office has no choice but to seek justice," Braveboy said.

Taylor has the presumption of innocence Braveboy pointed out, and investigators are still working to determine why Taylor drove off the road.