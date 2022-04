Information on the threat is limited, but officials said it was specific and directed toward the school.

TROY, N.C. — Montgomery Central High School in Troy was closed Thursday due to a potential threat, according to superintendent Dr. Dale Ellis.

Information on the threat is limited, but officials said it was specific and directed toward the school. Law enforcement investigated but was not able to confirm or deny the threat.

Officials decided to cancel class out of an abundance of caution. They said no other schools in the system were mentioned in the threat.