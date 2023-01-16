NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

Derik Trocke was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Annalene Trocke, at their home in Mooresville Sunday.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said.

Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives responded to the scene and began collecting evidence related to Trocke's shooting. Derik Trocke was arrested following an interview with investigators. He was charged with first-degree murder. Derik Trocke is being held in the Iredell County jail without bond.

No further information was provided by Mooresville police at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

