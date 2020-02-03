IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested by deputies in Iredell County after investigators said he was in possession of child pornography.

On January 14, the Iredell County Special Victims Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading images and videos of children and prepubescent females who were nude or engaging in sexual acts to an online cloud account.

A phone number attached to the account led detectives to the suspect, Casey Alan Smith. While reviewing the information, detectives uncovered several additional images and videos of underage females on the account.

Detectives learned that a report was filed in King, North Carolina involving Smith, who had been identified as the suspect in a statutory rape investigation from February. During a search warrant of Smith's Mooresville home, deputies recovered several electronic devices and other evidence linked to the case.

Smith was charged with four counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was taken to the Iredell County Jail and given a $16,000 bond for those charges. He was also charged with felony statutory rape of a child, second-degree exploitation of a minor and felony indecent liberties with a child on warrants from the King Police Department. Those charges carried a $60,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

