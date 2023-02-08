Mooresville Police officer arrested, charged with 4 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Additional charges are anticipated.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police officer has been arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

The police department received criminal behavior allegations about Officer Matthew Beebe, 37, on Friday and immediately began an investigation, suspending Beebe pending the outcome.

Mooresville Police obtained search and arrest warrants on Tuesday and then on Wednesday arrested Beebe on four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Inappropriate photos were found on his phone, police said, and Beebe was taken to the Iredell County jail and placed under a $60,000 secured bond.

Beebe posted bond and was released on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.

"What I can tell you is nobody is happy about this, obviously," MPD Chief Ron Campurciani said. "We take people from society, we do our best with what we think are gonna be the best people. Sometimes people disappoint you, and he certainly has in this case."

Additional charges are anticipated. The initial complaint was not what he was arrested for, and the police department is still investigating those allegations.

Beebe lives outside of Mooresville, so a special prosecutor has been requested due to the multijurisdictional nature of the case. Police said there is currently one known victim related to the investigation, but there could be others. The officer was familiar with the victim, but the victim was not a family member.

While Beebe was on paid administrative leave as of Friday, Mooresville Police confirmed that Beebe was sent notice of his termination on Wednesday. Beebe had spent 11 years as a police officer in Mooresville.

