Greensboro moped rider hit by vehicle, stabbed: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man in Greensboro was hospitalized after being hit by a moped and stabbed Tuesday evening.
It happened just before 8 p.m., Greensboro police said.
The man was driving a moped when he was hit by a vehicle and was stabbed, GPD said. Officers found the man suffering from stab wounds on the 1700 block of Glenwood Ave.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His wounds are not considered life-threatening, officials said.
The suspect is said to be wearing a white tank top and driving a gold sedan, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.