Greensboro moped rider hit by vehicle, stabbed: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man in Greensboro was hospitalized after being hit by a moped and stabbed Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m., Greensboro police said.

The man was driving a moped when he was hit by a vehicle and was stabbed, GPD said. Officers found the man suffering from stab wounds on the 1700 block of Glenwood Ave.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His wounds are not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The suspect is said to be wearing a white tank top and driving a gold sedan, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.