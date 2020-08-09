Suspect in Greensboro sexual assaults faces even more charges

Greensboro police have added even more charges of rape, kidnapping and sexual offense to the case against Christian Thompson.

Police began investigating after two sexual assaults on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 were reported.

They noticed the incidents had similarities to two other incidents on June 13 and June 24. On Sept. 1, they arrested Christian Keymar Thompson, 24, and charged him with multiple counts of kidnapping, rape, sexual offense and robbery.

Police updated those charges on Tuesday. Thomspon now faces six counts of first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree sexual offense. He also still faces a robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons charge.

He's being held on a $2 million bond.