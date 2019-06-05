FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents raided a Triad convenience store on Friday, taking more than $20,000 and several illegal gaming machines.

The ALE gaming section raided Pik and Go 3 on Broad Street in Rural Hall after undercover special agents found six illegal slot machines in a back room.

The ALE heard about the operation from several people in the community.

“The gambling themed machines found inside included financial wagers, elements of chance, and the lure of winning cash,” said Chris Poole, head of ALE’s Gaming Section. “These are all elements of illegal gambling devices according to North Carolina laws.”

The investigation is ongoing with felony and misdemeanor gambling charges expected.

