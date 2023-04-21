Mother, grandmother charged with child abuse of 10-month-old in Eden

Eden Police said the baby was unconscious when they arrived at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EDEN, N.C. — A mother and grandmother were both arrested and charged with felony child abuse of a 10-month-old girl in Eden, police say.

Officers responded to an unconscious 10-month-old on South Fieldcrest Road Tuesday.

The girl was treated on scene by EMS and then taken to the hospital for further treatment. She remained in intensive care unit in stable condition for 24 hours and still received medical treatment.

After an investigation on Thursday, the mother of the child, 32-year-old Athena Ashley Lynn Peet and the grandmother, 55-year-old Linda Michelle Peet, were both charged and arrested for Felony Child Abuse.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.