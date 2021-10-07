Mother charged after days-old baby found buried in Iredell County

The father was charged in September after the baby's body was found in a shallow grave behind a home Statesville.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Investigators charged a Statesville woman with felony concealment of death in connection to a baby found dead in Iredell County in September.

The investigation began last month. Police said Olivia Billington, 21, gave birth to a baby boy with Alex Best, 19, on Sept. 4 in High Point.

Investigators said neither Billington nor Best sought medical attention for the infant, and the child died two days later. Officials said Best then took the baby's body to a house in Iredell County and buried the child in the backyard on Sept. 6.

The sheriff's office got a tip about a body possibly being buried behind the home on Tomlin Mill Road in Statesville. Investigators found a shallow grave with the infant's body inside of a box. The baby's remains were sent to Baptist Hospital for an autopsy.

An autopsy showed the baby's cause of death to be inconclusive.