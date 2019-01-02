MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — A mother has been charged after her child brought a loaded gun to school, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Sadira Hitchcock, 38, is charged with Failure to Secure Firearm in the Presence of a minor.

On Thursday, the loaded handgun was found inside her child’s book bag. The boy is a pre-kindergarten student at Mt. Gilead Elementary School.

Montgomery County Schools said a teacher saw the weapon in the boy's book bag and immediately turned it into the office. School officials then contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

School officials said the gun had bullets in the clip, but not in the chamber. They said the gun was never taken out of the child's book bag, and there was no direct threat to the safety of any students.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Ellis said school officials don't know why the boy brought the gun to school or how he got it.

“Student safety is always our primary concern and something we take very seriously,” said Ellis.

“Our thanks go out to the staff member who confiscated the weapon and to our local law enforcement officers for their quick response.”