Investigators think the brother of one of the victims is the one responsible for the killing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mother and father of a 5-year-old Columbia boy were shot and killed over the weekend, and deputies say the child's uncle has been charged in the case.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott gave new details Monday afternoon about two deaths that happened over the weekend.

Lott said 28-year-old Ashli G. Haigler was found shot to death inside her car at the McCaw Road and Malcom Drive around 5 a.m. Saturday. That intersection is just off Two Notch Road.

Investigators say she'd been shot in the upper body. Her 5-year-old boy was in the car but had not been harmed.

"We have a five-year-old who watched him mom get killed," Lott said.

As officers were investigating that killing, they got word from Aiken County that the father of the child, Rufus Carmichael Junior, had been found shot to death over there. Officers then developed information which led them to arrest Rufus Carmichael's brother, 40-year-old Charles Jason Carmichael, on a charge of murder in connection with the case.

Investigators have not yet said what they believe led up to the killings. Lott said it's still unclear if Rufus Carmichael had been killed in Richland County and his body dumped in Aiken County or if he was killed over there. It's also unclear if others were involved.