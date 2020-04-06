Mother found dead on side of road in Davie County after children call 911

The woman's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.

COOLEEMEE, N.C. — A mother was found dead on the side of a Davie County road Wednesday, deputies said.

Investigators said a young child called 911 around 2 a.m. from a home in 100 block of Midway Street in Cooleemee.

The child told the person on the phone that something happened to his or her mother at another location and the child felt like something was wrong.

Deputies found five children ages 2 to 12 at the home. The oldest child told deputies that her mother’s boyfriend and her mother left the home and about thirty minutes later the boyfriend returned without her mother and then left again.

Deputies searched for the woman and her boyfriend at several previous addresses for the couple as well as other locations.

At about 8:30 a.m. a second 911 call came in that there was a person in a side ditch in the 6000 block of NC Hwy 801S who may be dead. Deputies found a woman’s body. She was later identified as Vianney Parra Arias, 37, the children’s mother.

Davie County deputies found Arias’ boyfriend, Miguel Leon, 34, in Winston Salem around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Leon is charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury/death. He is being held at the Davie County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

Arias’ death remains under investigation.