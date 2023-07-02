Mother found dead, son charged with murder, Winston-Salem police say

Police said Joshua Ross is being charged with murder after his mother was found dead with a gunshot wound.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in custody after he was accused of killing his mother in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane apartments to find Sharon Ross, 55, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene around 10:40 p.m.

After initial investigation, officers discovered Sharon Ross and her son Joshua Ross, 21, lived together and were fighting over a gun. Police said during the fight Sharon Ross was shot and killed.

Although police were called around 10:40 p.m., officers said the incident happened an hour and 15 minutes before.

Officers said Joshua Ross was arrested and charged with murder.

He is being held at Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

His court date is set for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

