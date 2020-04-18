ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has taken to Facebook to reinform the public of an unsolved murder case.

April 18th marks the 3 year anniversary of the murders of Christina Bennett and Rhonda Jones, the two were murdered in Lumberton. Several weeks after they were murdered, a third victim was found by the name of Megan Oxendine.

Megan Ann Oxendine, 28, Christina Bennett, 32, and Rhonda Jones, 36, were all found dead in an area between East Fifth and East Eighth streets. Bennett’s and Jones’ bodies were found on April 18. Oxendine was alive at the time and was interviewed by CBS North Carolina about the death of her friend, Jones. Several weeks later her body was also found.

Bennett’s body was found in a house. Jones’ body was in a trash can and Oxendine’s body was behind a house.

RELATED: 3 Women Found Dead In Same NC Neighborhood: Police

RELATED: FBI Steps Up Efforts To Find Missing 20-Year-Old NC Woman

The sheriff's office posted a note from the mother of Christina Bennett, urging for the public to help in order to solve the cases.

‪"I am publicly requesting once again for the publics help assisting law enforcement with information relevant to these cases. If you have heard something, know something, or have seen something please relay this information to the proper authorities. A time frame would be of vital importance in determining when these girls were last seen, such as a date, time, and location, and who they were with. I reiterate, who they were with. No information is too small or trivial. Allow law enforcement [to] determine the importance of any or all information you can offer. All levels of law enforcement have worked relentlessly with distinction investigating these crimes, but still continue to need the communities help," said Nancee Bennett.

Nancee ended her post with a strong heartfelt plea:

"It's "Time" to take back your community. It's "Time" to pursue justice for our daughters lives that was taken too soon. It's "Time" to get those that have no regard for human life off your streets, out of your community. Its "Time" to act! Please Help!‬"

You can read the full post by clicking here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the numbers below.

‪FBI Special Agent Glenn, (704) 672-6100 (option 2) calls available 24/7‬

‪LPD Lead Detective Whitley, (910) 671-3845‬

‪LPD Detective Jennifer White, (910) 671-3845‬

‪DA Investigator Harold Jackson, (910) 272-5910 (relay message)‬