Motorcycle crash leads to drug bust in Randolph County

The suspect caught a slew of charges related to the incident.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A police chase, a motorcycle crash and a drug bust, oh my.

A motorcyclist led deputies in a car chase where he subsequently crashed and was busted for drug possession on April 9 in Randolph County, according to the sheriff's office.

A Randolph County deputy attempted to pull over a motorcycle on US Highway 220 S.

The driver, identified as Richard Anthony Vestal, Jr., 38, didn't stop and fled onto Old State Highway, starting a police chase.

Vestal then drove onto US Highway 220 S. from Virgil Hill Road where he lost control and crashed, according to deputies.

Vestal started running from the scene but was quickly apprehended, according to the sheriff's office.

Vestal was evaluated by Randolph County EMS and taken to a hospital. While at the hospital, deputies found him to be in possession of illicit drugs.

Additionally, deputies found the motorcycle was unregistered and the tag was fake, according to deputies.

After Vestal was discharged from the hospital, he was promptly taken to the Randolph County Detention Center, according to deputies.

He was charged with a slew of charges including eluding arrest with a vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, and more, including an outstanding warrant for arrest.

Vestal was issued a $104,000 total secured bond, according to deputies.

