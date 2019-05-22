MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A man died after a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Tuesday morning.

According to the Mount Airy Police Department, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Rockford Street in front of the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

Alan Lackey,21, was speeding on his motorcycle when he lost control and went off the road.

Lackey and his motorcycle hit several objects and he was killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users