Man breaks into business, falls through floor

Despite that, police are still looking for him

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — While some people were falling for each other during Valentine's week, this guy was falling through the floor.

A man broke into a local business in a stolen vehicle, fell through the floor, stole merchandise along with another vehicle, and attempted to break into another business all on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Jessie Lee Poindexter, 39, was identified as the suspect according to the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office and Mount Airy Police Department. Poindexter broke into a local business while driving a stolen vehicle. After he stole merchandise from one business, he then stole another vehicle to drive to his second local business.

Poindexter was unable to break into the other business and caused minor damage.

At some point during the theft, Poindexter fell through an opening in the floor.

Poindexter was issued an arrest warrant for felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor injury to real property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Poindexter is asked to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.