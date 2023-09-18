Dozens of sex crimes: Mount Airy man arrested on 70+ counts

Jonah Isaac Brannock, 39, was arrested for multiple offenses of sex crimes.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man is arrested and faces multiple sex crime charges, according to Surry County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have arrested 39-year-old Jonah Isaac Brannock who was charged with:

27 counts of indecent liberties with a minor

19 counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense

7 counts of statutory rape

Brannock was charged with other serious sex crimes. His arrest was a direct result of a month-long investigation conducted by the Surry County deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Unit and Computer Crimes Unit.

The initial report was reported on July 28.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be coming for Brannock.

Sheriff Steve Hiatt said these types of cases are difficult and emotional for everyone involved.

Brannock is currently being held in Surry County Detention Center under an 11-million-dollar secured bond. His next court date is scheduled for September 20.

