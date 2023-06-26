Mount Airy man killed by crossbow, deputies say

The man who called the police was later identified to be the shooter.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — An altercation Led to a Mount Airy man getting shot and killed by a crossbow late this morning.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office was called to Green Street where they found a 58-year-old man dead with a crossbow wound.

Deputies say they found the caller who was later identified as the shooter on the same property.

Bobby Ladd, 47, was arrested for the murder and is being held on no bond.

