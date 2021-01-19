Mount Airy man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in child pornography case

Investigators said in May of 2018, Wood chatted online with an individual purporting to be a 13-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover detective.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sending a child pornography video to an undercover detective who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, according to an attorney in the case.

Walter Wood, 44, of Mount Airy pleaded guilty in May of 2020 to the transportation of child pornography.

United States District Judge Catherine C. Eagles sentenced Wood to 240 months of imprisonment followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Investigators said in May of 2018, Wood chatted online with an individual purporting to be a 13-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover detective with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Wood repeatedly directed the conversation to topics of a sexual nature and encouraged sex acts.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin said Wood sent a video twice depicting an adult engaging in a sex act with a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators with Homeland Security reviewed Wood’s phones and discovered over 75 child pornography images and videos. They also learned he had engaged in a sexually inappropriate online relationship with a minor from May 2014 to June 2015.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office undercover operation resulted in 18 arrests and 13 convictions in state and federal courts.