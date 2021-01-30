Deputies arrest suspected killer of Mount Airy man

Surry County deputies have arrested the man suspected of shooting a man on Cedar Ridge Road in Mount Airy.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing Trevor Parsons in Mount Airy on Jan. 29.

Zaqwan Washain Dobson, 26, was taken into custody and is accused of other crimes in addition to the murder, deputies said.

Deputies found Parsons, 23, of Mount Airy, dead on the 200 block of Cedar Ridge Rd. on Friday afternoon, the SCSO said.

The incident appears to have been the result of a disagreement between Dobson and Parsons, deputies said.

Dobson is currently being held on no bond for the murder charge and an additional bond of $75,000.00 on the other unrelated outstanding criminal charges.