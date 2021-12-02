Three Guilford County detention officers attacked at jail

One officer was hit multiple times on her head after an inmate refused to wear a mask.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said multiple attacks were made on three different officers in the last several days at the detention center.

They said on Nov. 24, Jeremy Stover, an inmate who's been in custody for 105 days hit officer Catus on her head four times after he refused to wear a mask. The next day, they said Herbert Lowery, another inmate whacked officer Coward in the head nine times. His tablet wasn’t working for a video visit, according to the sheriff's office. He's been in the Guilford County Jail for 34 days.

Officer Coward has been with the sheriff’s office for more than four years and officer Catus has been with them for 10 months.