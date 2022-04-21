Multiple people arrested after traffic stop at apartment complex in Graham

Police said the arrests were made after a traffic stop at the Pines Apartments on Ivey Road.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Multiple people were arrested after a traffic stop at an apartment complex in Graham Thursday.

Graham police said at least three people failed to comply. Police said the traffic stop was at the Pines Apartments on Ivey Road after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said while holding the traffic stop, a small crowd of residents came up to the officers and became agitated.

As they started to interfere with the stop there were ordered to back away and more officers responded.

Investigators said the situation ended with physical force.

