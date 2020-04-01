GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say several people had their tires slashed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Kensington Rd in reference to the reports.

Once on scene, officers discovered five vehicles with at least one flat tire on the road. After further investigation, they also discovered three more vehicles on Madison Ave and an additional three on Northfield street with flat tires.

At this time, police say there is no suspect information available.

