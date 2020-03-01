REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police are investigating multiple robberies that occurred over the past week.

Police say Love’s Travel Stops on Barnes Street was robbed last Friday and this past Wednesday.

Investigators confirmed that Quality Mart on Freeway Drive was robbed Monday.

Police described the suspect in relation to the Quality Mart robbery as a man wearing dark pants, a dark jacket, toboggan and face mask.

According to the Reidsville Police Department the man robbed Quality Mart shortly before 10 p.m.

The police department said that the man entered the store, demanded money, and then left the store after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money.

Reidsville Police also described the suspect in relation to the Love’s Travel Stops robbery on Wednesday as a man wearing dark pants, a dark jacket, and a face mask.

The department said that the man entered the store, demanded an undisclosed amount of money, and then left the store.

The man was said to have robbed the store after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 347-2336.

OTHER STORIES

Triple-murder suspect got in hit-and-run accident before arrest, driving the car of a man she allegedly killed

Greensboro shooting sparks investigation after one person shot

Teen charged with murder in shooting of 13-year-old at Concord Mills

Thomasville police investigate a string of shootings over the last two months

Winston-Salem man stabbed near Church’s Chicken: Police

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE