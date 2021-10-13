Multiple rounds fired between 2 groups in Winston-Salem leaves 21-year-old woman shot

Winston-Salem police say Talaya McCullough was taken to the hospital in stable condition. It's unknown if she was the intended target.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while two groups of people fired off several rounds in Winston-Salem, police said.

Police found Talaya McCullough suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Olivers Crossing Circle around 10:45 pm Tuesday.

Emergency crews took McCullough to a hospital where she in stable condition.

The investigation showed there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people and multiple rounds were fired in the parking lot.