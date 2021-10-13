Multiple rounds fired between 2 groups in Winston-Salem leaves 21-year-old woman shot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while two groups of people fired off several rounds in Winston-Salem, police said.
Police found Talaya McCullough suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Olivers Crossing Circle around 10:45 pm Tuesday.
Emergency crews took McCullough to a hospital where she in stable condition.
The investigation showed there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people and multiple rounds were fired in the parking lot.
It is unknown if McCullough was an intended target.