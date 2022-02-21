More than a dozen shots fired into 4 different apartments and 4 cars on Woods Road in Winston-Salem

Detectives said that unknown suspects were letting out gunshots in the parking lot.

Multiple gunshots rang out into an apartment complex in Winston-Salem Monday night, according to police reports.

Officers said they received multiple callers reporting 12 to 20 gunshots in the 1500 block of Woods Road. When police arrived, four different apartment homes were struck by gunfire while people were inside. Four unoccupied parked vehicles were also hit in the parking lot.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is currently available.