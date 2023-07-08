x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Murder-Suicide Investigation underway in High Point

Police said two people were found dead at the home.
Credit: WFMY

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in High Point.

High Point police said they received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle around 4 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they found two people dead at the home.

Police said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

 Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Violent crime up in Greensboro, police lay out plans to reverse the trend

Before You Leave, Check This Out