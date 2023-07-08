Murder-Suicide Investigation underway in High Point

Police said two people were found dead at the home.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in High Point.

High Point police said they received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle around 4 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they found two people dead at the home.

Police said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

