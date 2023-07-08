Murder-Suicide Investigation underway in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in High Point.
High Point police said they received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle around 4 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived they found two people dead at the home.
Police said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
